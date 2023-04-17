Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

RENT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rent the Runway in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.94.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,346. Rent the Runway has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

In other news, insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $29,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,567.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Rent the Runway news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $34,893.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Cara Schembri sold 10,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $29,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,567.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,823 shares of company stock worth $525,082. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 22.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rent the Runway by 457.0% during the 4th quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC now owns 294,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 241,664 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

