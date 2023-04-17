Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 47.8% in March

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TMSNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 70 to CHF 79 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Temenos from CHF 43 to CHF 51.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

OTCMKTS TMSNY traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366. Temenos has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

