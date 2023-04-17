Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TS. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenaris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.86.

NYSE:TS opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.21.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 65.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

