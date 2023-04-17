Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Reduced by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ TER traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,487. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,578 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.19.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

