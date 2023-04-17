Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Gap Down to $100.75

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $100.75, but opened at $96.71. Teradyne shares last traded at $96.47, with a volume of 225,319 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

