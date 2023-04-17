TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 364.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

TESSCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock remained flat at $8.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 29,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a market cap of $80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.07 and a beta of 0.92. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $8.79.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.57 million. TESSCO Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $131,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,587,886 shares in the company, valued at $13,925,760.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $162,800. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 32,703 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TESS. StockNews.com began coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

