Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the March 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBPMF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. 121,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,926. Tetra Bio-Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Tetra Bio-Pharma Company Profile

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

