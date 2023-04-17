TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. 1,824,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,275. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after buying an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,446 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

