TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TGTX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. 1,824,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,275. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 2.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.