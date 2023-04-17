TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after buying an additional 4,606,679 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

