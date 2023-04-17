TG Therapeutics’ (TGTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.
TG Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,513,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $22.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.