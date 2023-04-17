Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on THLEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLEF remained flat at $142.41 during midday trading on Monday. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353. Thales has a 1-year low of $107.55 and a 1-year high of $148.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Thales S.A. ( OTCMKTS:THLEF Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

