The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $11.00

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.90.

Western Union Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,520,232. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.85. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 13,546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,856 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Union by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,439,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $129,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,069 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

