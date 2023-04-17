The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $171.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $150.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.64.

PWR stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.36. 180,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,474. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $148.58. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

