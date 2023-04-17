The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $21.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESMT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of EngageSmart stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 269,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.51 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.