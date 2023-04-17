The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Price Target to $21.00

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESMT has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

Shares of EngageSmart stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $17.34. 269,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,099. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.51 and a beta of 0.47. EngageSmart has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $22.65.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares in the company, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EngageSmart by 134.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

