The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Invesco stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

