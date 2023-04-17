The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
IVZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.
Invesco Price Performance
Invesco stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,750,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,541,494.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
