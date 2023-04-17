The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $52.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NVEI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $112.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.86.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVEI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.44. 841,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Nuvei has a 52-week low of $23.71 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.33, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Nuvei had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.92 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvei will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 27.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 164,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvei by 4.6% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

