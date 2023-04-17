The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LSXMK has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.55.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,466,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

