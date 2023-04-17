The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.