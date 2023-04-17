The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.09.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMPL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

