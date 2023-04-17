Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s current price.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of THX traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 19.40 ($0.24). 573,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,940.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.26. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25).

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

