Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s current price.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
Shares of THX traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 19.40 ($0.24). 573,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,451. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1,940.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.26. Thor Explorations has a 12 month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25).
About Thor Explorations
See Also
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
- Digital Realty Offers Growth and Income with a Wide Moat
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.