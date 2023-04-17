Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Short Interest Up 187.5% in March

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 232,744 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 830,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,153,000 after buying an additional 105,184 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 8.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

NASDAQ TBCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.48.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

