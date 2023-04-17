Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,122,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 5,640,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

