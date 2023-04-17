Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Down 26.9% in March

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,122,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 5,640,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF remained flat at $1.74 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $1.74.
