Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYCMY traded up C$1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$33.52. Tingyi has a 1 year low of C$27.19 and a 1 year high of C$38.47.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

