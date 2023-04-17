Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. Toast has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.03.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $1,147,483.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,333,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,265,033.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 63,467 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $1,147,483.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,333,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,265,033.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 456,435 shares of company stock valued at $9,807,125. 20.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Seeyond bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

