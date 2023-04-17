Tobam Acquires 17,851 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tobam increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for 2.3% of Tobam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.14% of Hormel Foods worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 393,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.63. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

