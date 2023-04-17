Tobam Acquires 290,326 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 206.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,746 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,326 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 1.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tobam owned about 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $20,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS remained flat at $58.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,746,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,865. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average of $49.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.