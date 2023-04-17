Tobam Acquires 35,231 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Tobam grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up approximately 2.6% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.16% of Kellogg worth $39,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.46. The company had a trading volume of 329,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,241. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,735,881,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock worth $41,982,511 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

