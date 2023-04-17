Tobam Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Tobam boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned about 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.69. The stock had a trading volume of 77,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,457. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.84 and its 200-day moving average is $328.99. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.68 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.08.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

