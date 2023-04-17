Tobam Has $16.63 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Kroger were worth $16,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 160.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,463 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $71,410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,180,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,662,000 after purchasing an additional 946,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Kroger by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Up 1.9 %

Kroger stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.54. 2,267,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,628. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,497. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

