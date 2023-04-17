Tobam Has $3.30 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Tobam lessened its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,314 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Paramount Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.89. 3,091,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,074,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

