Tobam Increases Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,719 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 12.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 183,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Entertainment news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 82,136,975 shares of company stock worth $162,630,021 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,980,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,714,309. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

