Tobam Increases Stock Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,052 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.09% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,485,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,498,000 after buying an additional 284,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,404,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,508,000 after purchasing an additional 131,330 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 837.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,835,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,494,000 after buying an additional 1,640,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,981,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $30.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

