Tobam Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 78,275 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 2.0% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in Newmont were worth $29,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 47,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $624,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 1.9 %

Newmont stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,123,195. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -91.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $86.37.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -296.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.