Tobam Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tobam lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Progressive were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,378. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.20.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,871. The company has a market capitalization of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 1.64%. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.