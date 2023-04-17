Tobam Sells 60,774 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Tobam lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,343 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 60,774 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.87.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $121.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,343,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,695. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.