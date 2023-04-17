Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 343,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,248.0 days.
TKCOF remained flat at $37.57 during midday trading on Friday. Toho has a 1-year low of $33.66 and a 1-year high of $40.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.07.
