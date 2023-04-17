Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,105 shares of company stock worth $831,824 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 31.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.