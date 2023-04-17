Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

TOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.09.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $60.01 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.17.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total transaction of $58,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,723.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,105 shares of company stock valued at $831,824 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Articles

