TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 141.7% from the March 15th total of 32,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOMZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 100,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the period. 5.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock remained flat at $0.74 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,881. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.11. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.74.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following divisions: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, MD.

