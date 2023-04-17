Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Short Interest Update

Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 814,200 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the March 15th total of 449,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 271.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPZEF shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

