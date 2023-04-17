Towerview LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Towerview LLC grew its holdings in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Children’s Place comprises about 1.9% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Towerview LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Children’s Place worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,875,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Children’s Place by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,918,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after buying an additional 28,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Children’s Place by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after buying an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Children’s Place by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLCE. UBS Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 124,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,368. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

