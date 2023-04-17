Towerview LLC Takes Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Natural Gas Services Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Towerview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Towerview LLC owned 0.18% of Natural Gas Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 524,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 106,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Gas Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.94. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,957. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry. It manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company was founded on December 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

