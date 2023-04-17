Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Lowered to $163.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Trane Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

TT stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,494,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

