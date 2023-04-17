TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $77.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

TransUnion Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in TransUnion by 339.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU opened at $63.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.98. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $96.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

