Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Wedbush

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $30.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TVTX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.09.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.15. 442,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $30.35.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.01. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 219.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at $938,838.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $36,344.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,165 shares in the company, valued at $938,838.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $44,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,376 shares in the company, valued at $911,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,682 shares of company stock worth $605,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 224,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 106,015 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 162,046 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.