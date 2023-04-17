Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.59. 50,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. Treace Medical Concepts has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. The firm had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,460.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $1,313,460.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,468,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,804 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,221. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $10,703,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after acquiring an additional 425,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,334,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,488,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 353,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

