Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ) Short Interest Up 655.2% in March

Trine II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 655.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trine II Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Trine II Acquisition by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 137,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Trine II Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,997,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Trine II Acquisition by 243.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 608,277 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trine II Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRAQ remained flat at $10.47 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. Trine II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.02.

About Trine II Acquisition

Trine II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

