True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at CIBC

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TUERF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.12. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

