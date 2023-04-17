Truist Financial Raises Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target to $24.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.45.

FMS opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $34.62.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 55.4% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

