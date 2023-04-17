Trust Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.00.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock traded down $1.58 on Monday, reaching $305.59. 20,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $313.90 and its 200-day moving average is $318.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Waters

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waters

(Get Rating)

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

Featured Articles

