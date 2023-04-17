Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TKGBY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.42. 3,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,044. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

