U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after purchasing an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,038,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,797,000 after buying an additional 496,016 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,596,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,919,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.74.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

